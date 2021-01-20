Gaming Guru

<a href='http://ad.casinocity.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=aae8c64d&cb=0.206003665823' target='_blank'><img src='http://ad.casinocity.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=43&cb=0.206003665823&n=aae8c64d' border='0' alt='' /></a>

A few weeks ago I wrote about how I was going to have to break up with my favorite video poker machine. It was my favorite for these reasons. There's no glare on its screen. It deals quickly when set to the fastest deal speed and it is in a quiet area of the casino.

Other regulars like the machine too. I frequently was not able to play it because another regular had beaten me to it.

My fondness for the machine diminished the past few weeks. The slot club subsystem in the machine has gotten a little flaky over the years and it now sometimes reboots while I'm playing. There wasn't much of an effect on the points I earned. I never lost all of the points I had played before the reboot. If I had lost any points, it was only the points for the two to three hands I played before realizing the subsystem was freaking out.

I don't need the added task of keeping an eye on the card reader display to see if the subsystem is in trouble again. Better to play another machine. Yet I ended up playing that machine on my last two visits to the casino.

It's not a Brokeback Mountain, "I wish I knew how to quit you" thing. Playing the machine was actually my last resort. I ended up at the machine because all the other playing positions were either taken or off limits for me because there was a smoker or other unmasked person nearby.

Fortunately I didn't have any slot club reboots while playing the machine the past two times. Maybe it's going to be a short break-up and I'll put the machine back on my most-favored machines list.

A royal would sure help.

Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th President of the United States Wednesday at noon. When Trump was inaugurated four years ago -- as per tradition -- the Obamas welcomed Mrs. Trump and him to the White House and then they and the Bidens held a tea reception for the Trumps and the Pences. After the reception, Obama gave Trump a lift to the Capitol in the presidential limousine.

Rather than attend the inauguration, it looks like Trump is going to pull a Nixon and get out of Dodge while he's still President and can get a free ride on Air Force One. An interesting exchange between the pilot and Air Traffic Control will occur right after Biden says, "So help me, God."

An aircraft has the Air Force One designation and call sign only when the President is aboard. After Biden is sworn in, the President is at the Capitol and not on the plane. The call sign of the aircraft will change mid-flight. An exchange similar to this will take place:

Pilot: Washington (or Atlanta or Jacksonville -- whichever ATC center is handling the flight at the time), this was Air Force One. Will you change our call sign to Sierra Alpha Mike 28000 (or 29000, depending on which 747 Trump is on)? ATC: Roger, Sierra Alpha Mike 28000.

Here are the latest figures from https://www.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#cases.

Totals Weekly Increases US NV US NV Date Cases Deaths Cases Deaths Cases Deaths Cases Deaths 01/19 23,839,868 396,442 261,573 3,779 1,317,119 21,318 11,324 279 01/12 22,522,749 375,124 250,249 3,500 1,790,345 22,660 17,217 294 01/05 20,732,404 352,464 233,032 3,206 1,499,561 18,435 14,655 233 12/29 19,232,843 334,029 218,377 2,973 1,258,540 15,460 12,493 186 12/22 17,974,303 318,569 205,884 2,787 1,656,411 18,537 16,472 239 12/15 16,317,892 300,032 189,412 2,548 1,494,763 17,247 18,825 229 12/08 14,823,129 282,785 170,587 2,319 1,375,502 15,483 18,418 175 12/01 13,447,627 267,302 152,169 2,144 1,114,175 10,286 15,942 121 11/24 12,333,452 257,016 136,227 2,023 1,197,199 10,784 14,130 106 11/17 11,136,253 246,232 122,097 1,917 1,099,790 8,501 11,115 65 11/10 10,036,463 237,731 110,982 1,852 767,645 6,838 8,868 68 11/03 9,268,818 230,893 102,114 1,784 588,207 5,809 5,936 35 10/27 8,680,611 225,084 96,178 1,749 492,026 5,585 5,238 (10) 10/20 8,188,585 219,499 90,940 1,759 401,037 5,053 4,501 48 10/13 7,787,548 214,446 86,439 1,711 351,270 4,886 3,910 48 10/06 7,436,278 209,560 82,529 1,663 306,965 4,962 3,232 36 09/29 7,129,313 204,598 79,297 1,627 303,616 5,136 3,058 54 09/22 6,825,697 199,462 76,239 1,573 288,070 5,370 2,196 82 09/15 6,537,627 194,092 72,043 1,491 250,265 5,404 1,825 65 09/08 6,287,362 188,688 72,218 1,426 282,919 5,638 2,734 92 09/01 6,004,443 183,050 69,484 1,334 251,790 5,291 3,237 104 08/25 5,752,653 177,759 66,247 1,230 330,411 7,889 4,076 125 08/18 5,422,242 169,870 62,171 1,105 358,071 7,463 4,973 114 08/11 5,064,171 162,407 57,198 991 365,353 7,203 5,776 117 08/04 4,698,818 155,204 51,422 874 418,683 7,532 7,367 109 07/28 4,280,135 147,672 44,055 764 460,996 7,042 7,130 91 07/21 3,819,139 140,630 36,195 674 463,682 5,395 8,181 57 07/14 3,355,457 135,235 28,744 617 422,861 5,102 5,607 57 07/07 2,932,596 130,133 23,137 560 351,367 3,394 5,006 24 06/30 2,581,229 126,739 18,131 536 278,941 6,406 4,367 26 06/23 2,302,288 120,333 13,764 510

Johns Hopkins has the U.S. death toll on 1/19/21 at 401,586.