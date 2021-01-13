Gaming Guru

G aming G uru John Robison Homepage

John Robison Archives

Books by John Robison Ask the Slot Expert: Las Vegas casinos are not giving anything away anymore

<a href='http://ad.casinocity.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=aae8c64d&cb=0.749169603134' target='_blank'><img src='http://ad.casinocity.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=43&cb=0.749169603134&n=aae8c64d' border='0' alt='' /></a> Question: Years ago our team at work, 12 of us, were all going from Southern California to St. Louis. Someone had the great idea to leave from separate airports. Some from Los Angeles, some from Ontario, and some from Orange County, in case there was an accident all of us wouldn't be dead. We all flew Southwest. Turned out Phoenix was Southwest's hub, so we all ended up on the same plane [from Phoenix to St. Louis] anyway. We thought it would be a good idea. I enjoy your Email letter. Answer: Thanks for the kind words about my column. A few months ago, I wrote about a family of four (two parents, two sons) that would split up and take separate planes when they went on vacation. Problem was that they frequently took one car to the airport and you're more likely to be killed in a car than in a plane. My point was that we are generally poor at determining risk. Airlines have gotten skilled at being cagey about how they will get you where you want to go. When I was still at Pan Am, the term "codeshare" was coined. A codeshare is when two or more airlines market the same flight under their own airline codes and flight numbers. Sometimes passengers who bought a ticket on Airline A aren't even aware that their flight is operated by Airline B until they get to the airport. And consider this definition of a direct flight. A direct flight in the aviation industry is any flight between two points by an airline with no change in flight numbers, which may include one or more stops at an intermediate point(s). Many passengers had to learn the difference between direct and non-stop flights. It's not a crazy idea to keep key personnel separate at times. I think the President and Vice-President are rarely together outside federal buildings. And Designated Survivor isn't just the name of a TV show. When I worked on a television ratings project 20-some years ago, everyone involved in the launch of the project flew on the same plane to New Orleans for a Microsoft Technical Education conference. We stayed in the same hotel. We took the same streetcar to Cafe du Monde to get beignets and coffee. We ate together every day. We were in the same convention center all day every day. If something had happened to us, the project would have been set back by -- I don't know how long. Of course, the chances of anything happening to all of us were incredibly small. One of the people in our group had a Ph.D. in Mathematics and Statistics. I had my first major failure in trying to be Covid-safe on Christmas Eve. I stayed too long in what I knew to be a risky situation. I had a bonus gift card from Buca di Beppo and thought it would be a good day to get its Thursday Chicken Parmigiana special. I created the order on its website, but I got an error when I tried to use the bonus gift card to pay for it. I wasn't surprised. You usually can't double up on promotions and use a gift card you didn't pay for on a discounted meal. Lasagna would be nice too. I changed the entre to lasagna. Buca'a website wouldn't accept the gift card as payment for the lasagna, even though there was no discount. I don't remember the message on this attempt, but it was more helpful than the one I got on my first attempt. I checked the fine print on the gift card and discovered that it wasn't valid until the new year. As Jean Scott frequently says, you have to read the fine print on a promotion. No problem. I have unrestricted gift cards from Buca, so I used one of them for the lasagna. In the 20 minutes it took me to finally place the order, the wait time increased from 15 to 45 minutes. I got to the restaurant about five minutes after my designated pick up time. There was a line of about 30 cars snaking through its parking lot and out onto the access road to the shopping center. I parked in front of a medical building that was closed and walked to the restaurant. I rarely use the drive-thru. I can get out of my car and go inside to pick up my order. Every step counts. There's almost always a line of three or more cars at the drive-thru at my regular Starbucks. I can park behind the store, walk around the building to get to the entrance, walk in, pick up my order, and go back to my car in the same time that a car in line moves up two spots. It's almost always faster to walk in than use the drive-thru anywhere. It was pandemonium in Buca's lobby. Many people waiting for take-out orders. Everyone had a mask on, but it was impossible to maintain six feet of separation. I thought I was in the line for the pick-up desk, but I realized I wasn't when the man in front of me didn't move forward when the customer at the desk left. I heard some info while waiting. A lady whose order was due 45 minutes before mine was still waiting for her order. Someone said there was a problem on the website and it didn't stop accepting new orders after a certain limit was reached and that's why the restaurant was swamped. An employee would occasionally come to the lobby and call out the names on orders that were now ready. One customer got belligerent and yelled at the employee that making customers wait so long was no way to treat customers and stormed out of the restaurant. The hostess at the lectern announced that we had to make room for the few eat-in patrons that night. A little while later she announced that there were too many people in the lobby. The number of people violated Covid restrictions and some of us would have to wait outside. I was willing to wait outside, but not without letting them know I was there and getting an estimate on when my order would be ready. A half-hour after my order was supposed to be ready, 20 minutes after I got to the lobby, I finally made it to the take-out desk. I could see dozens of bags lined up in the pick-up area, on tables in the kitchen, even in the hallway to the kitchen. Workers walked back and forth in front of the pick-up desk any number of times, but no one ever came to help me. I overheard the hostess tell another take-out customer that he should go back to his car and wait in the line of cars. An employee would come to your car, get your name, and bring back your order. By this time, the line had grown so long that the access road was filled and cars were waiting on the public road. The only employees that I saw working the line were at the beginning. I didn't see any attempt to try to find people deep in line whose orders were already ready. I went home and had some soup. The lady-in-waiting was still waiting when I left, so I waited another two hours before going back. The lines were gone, outside and inside. I was finally able to get service at the take-out desk. I said that my order was due hours ago, but it was such chaos that I just left. She didn't pull up my order on the computer. She just asked me what I had ordered and wrote it on a guest check. I thought she would look for my order among the take-out bags that were still there, but she said that it was too long -- the food would have spent too long in the temperature danger zone -- and they would re-fire it. At that point I had the impression that maybe they didn't even begin on a take-out order until someone came to pick it up. A few minutes later, she gave me my bag, which seemed unusually heavy. When I got home, I discovered that even though I said that I had ordered smalls, they had given me large orders of lasagna and garlic bread. That and the lasagna was still cold in spots. I'm disappointed with myself that I spent so long in that lobby. It got less crowded after the hostess told some people to wait outside, but there were still too many people in too small an area. Speaking of Jean Scott, her move to Georgia hasn't stopped her blogging. In her latest post, she commented on Station Casino's decision to stop participating in the Las Vegas Advisor's Member Rewards program. A Stations executive apparently told LVA that they're not giving anything away anymore. Jean writes that "players are reporting from all over, but especially in Vegas, that promotions and customer benefits are being drastically cut. It’s hard to understand this phenomenon. Most of us had thought that the casinos would up the benefits to lure customers back when the pandemic restrictions were lessened." I have been going to only two casinos that are close to me since the casinos reopened. Each has skipped a month sending me a mailer. One stopped giving a dining credit each month. One cut back on points for video poker a few years ago, and now the other has followed suit. It used to be easy to play NSU at breakeven B.C.E. (Before Covid Era). Now there are only a few days per month I can play at breakeven or better. Please send me an email to tell me how your casino has cut back on promotions. Months ago I wrote that I thought casinos have to play a balancing act in the Covid Era. Yes, they want to bring players back, but they can't run promotions that bring in the crowds they had B.C.E. Here in Las Vegas the Governor just extended the "pause" for another month and casinos will remain limited to 25% capacity. It's too early to say that Las Vegas' casinos are in permanent Scrooge mode. They are still under restrictions and it is not business as usual. What will happen once all restrictions are lifted and the virus is under control? If players come back to stingy casinos, why would the casinos get more generous? As I write this, more and more House Republicans are indicating they will vote to impeach Trump. A week ago they had to hide from the angry mob that stormed the Capitol in an attempt to overturn the election. Some shouted, "Hang Mike Pence." Trump supporters berated Lindsey Graham with shouts of "Traitor!" They're realizing that they cannot control the beast that they let Trump feed the past five years. I'm reminded of a line from Martin Niemöller's post-World War II confessional: Then they came for me Here are the latest figures from https://www.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#cases. Totals Weekly Increases US NV US NV Date Cases Deaths Cases Deaths Cases Deaths Cases Deaths 01/12 22,522,749 375,124 250,249 3,500 1,790,345 22,660 17,217 294 01/05 20,732,404 352,464 233,032 3,206 1,499,561 18,435 14,655 233 12/29 19,232,843 334,029 218,377 2,973 1,258,540 15,460 12,493 186 12/22 17,974,303 318,569 205,884 2,787 1,656,411 18,537 16,472 239 12/15 16,317,892 300,032 189,412 2,548 1,494,763 17,247 18,825 229 12/08 14,823,129 282,785 170,587 2,319 1,375,502 15,483 18,418 175 12/01 13,447,627 267,302 152,169 2,144 1,114,175 10,286 15,942 121 11/24 12,333,452 257,016 136,227 2,023 1,197,199 10,784 14,130 106 11/17 11,136,253 246,232 122,097 1,917 1,099,790 8,501 11,115 65 11/10 10,036,463 237,731 110,982 1,852 767,645 6,838 8,868 68 11/03 9,268,818 230,893 102,114 1,784 588,207 5,809 5,936 35 10/27 8,680,611 225,084 96,178 1,749 492,026 5,585 5,238 (10) 10/20 8,188,585 219,499 90,940 1,759 401,037 5,053 4,501 48 10/13 7,787,548 214,446 86,439 1,711 351,270 4,886 3,910 48 10/06 7,436,278 209,560 82,529 1,663 306,965 4,962 3,232 36 09/29 7,129,313 204,598 79,297 1,627 303,616 5,136 3,058 54 09/22 6,825,697 199,462 76,239 1,573 288,070 5,370 2,196 82 09/15 6,537,627 194,092 72,043 1,491 250,265 5,404 1,825 65 09/08 6,287,362 188,688 72,218 1,426 282,919 5,638 2,734 92 09/01 6,004,443 183,050 69,484 1,334 251,790 5,291 3,237 104 08/25 5,752,653 177,759 66,247 1,230 330,411 7,889 4,076 125 08/18 5,422,242 169,870 62,171 1,105 358,071 7,463 4,973 114 08/11 5,064,171 162,407 57,198 991 365,353 7,203 5,776 117 08/04 4,698,818 155,204 51,422 874 418,683 7,532 7,367 109 07/28 4,280,135 147,672 44,055 764 460,996 7,042 7,130 91 07/21 3,819,139 140,630 36,195 674 463,682 5,395 8,181 57 07/14 3,355,457 135,235 28,744 617 422,861 5,102 5,607 57 07/07 2,932,596 130,133 23,137 560 351,367 3,394 5,006 24 06/30 2,581,229 126,739 18,131 536 278,941 6,406 4,367 26 06/23 2,302,288 120,333 13,764 510 Send your slot and video poker questions to John Robison, Slot Expert™, at slotexpert@slotexpert.com. Because of the volume of mail I receive, I regret that I can't reply to every question.



Copyright © John Robison. Slot Expert and Ask the Slot Expert are trademarks of John Robison. Recent Articles Ask the Slot Expert: Breaking up with my favorite video poker machine

Ask the Slot Expert: The Cash Out-Fake-Out

Ask the Slot Expert: More on casino procedures and cash sanitization

Ask the Slot Expert: Are casinos sanitizing cash? Best of John Robison Hit Frequency, Reno, Atlantic City, Double Up

Slot Machine Pay Off

Declare Your Independence from the Slots

Guide to Winning at Slots: The Best Number of Coins to Play John Robison



You may hear John give his slot and video poker tips live on Books by John Robison: The Slot Expert's Guide to Playing Slots

John Robison is an expert on slot machines and how to play them. John is a slot and video poker columnist and has written for many of gaming’s leading publications. He holds a master's degree in computer science from the prestigious Stevens Institute of Technology.You may hear John give his slot and video poker tips live on The Good Times Show , hosted by Rudi Schiffer and Mike Schiffer, which is broadcast from Memphis on KXIQ 1180AM Friday afternoon from from 2PM to 5PM Central Time. John is on the show from 4:30 to 5. You can listen to archives of the show on the web anytime.

SEARCH ARTICLES:

This Author All Authors John Robison



You may hear John give his slot and video poker tips live on Books by John Robison: The Slot Expert's Guide to Playing Slots

John Robison is an expert on slot machines and how to play them. John is a slot and video poker columnist and has written for many of gaming’s leading publications. He holds a master's degree in computer science from the prestigious Stevens Institute of Technology.You may hear John give his slot and video poker tips live on The Good Times Show , hosted by Rudi Schiffer and Mike Schiffer, which is broadcast from Memphis on KXIQ 1180AM Friday afternoon from from 2PM to 5PM Central Time. John is on the show from 4:30 to 5. You can listen to archives of the show on the web anytime.