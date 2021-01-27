Gaming Guru

<a href='http://ad.casinocity.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=aae8c64d&cb=0.766435992959' target='_blank'><img src='http://ad.casinocity.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=43&cb=0.766435992959&n=aae8c64d' border='0' alt='' /></a>

It was probably one of the shortest break-ups in history. I've played the video poker machine that I broke up with three times since I told it "it's not me, it's you."

After years of reliable service, the slot club subsystem on the machine had become increasingly flaky. I've always had rare -- emphasis on "rare" -- problems with the subsystem on video poker machines. Sometimes it seemed to forget that it had successfully read my card and told me to reinsert it. Sometimes the card reader bezel would flash through the colors of the rainbow before finally settling back on solid green, which means everything is hunky-dory. The worst problem I ever experienced was when the whole subsystem crashed and rebooted.

I could tell when it had crashed because the messages it displayed on the machine's screen disappeared. And I could tell it was rebooting from the various "loading" messages displayed.

At least once when it came back up after a crash, it displayed the point balance screen and the screen still showed my name and the number of points I had earned that session. I thought the subsystem might finally be acting like the machine itself, which must be able to go back to the state it was in when something bad happened.

But no. A few seconds after giving me hope, the screen said my card was invalid and I should reinsert it.

I like being able to see the total number of points I've earned in a day on the machine because my goal is usually to play a certain number of points. If I wanted to know session points, I could do the math. When I have to reinsert my card, my session points no longer equal my daily points -- but I can do the math.

Problems were rare, but a few weeks ago the subsystem on my steady machine rebooted each time I played it. Time to avoid this machine.

Easier said than done. The machine was the only one available on recent visits. Well, on my last visit I could have played the machine at the other end of the bank with my ex, but its screen is sometimes a little wavy and it doesn't deal as quickly as my ex.

Fortunately the subsystem has behaved since I broke up with the machine. I haven't experienced any reboots. I'm not sure if I'm going to go back to first checking if that machine is available before sitting down at another machine, but the playing conditions at another machine will have to be nearly perfect for me to not check my ex-ex.

Here are the latest figures from https://www.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#cases.

Totals Weekly Increases US NV US NV Date Cases Deaths Cases Deaths Cases Deaths Cases Deaths 01/26 25,152,433 419,827 271,897 4,029 1,312,565 23,385 10,324 250 01/19 23,839,868 396,442 261,573 3,779 1,317,119 21,318 11,324 279 01/12 22,522,749 375,124 250,249 3,500 1,790,345 22,660 17,217 294 01/05 20,732,404 352,464 233,032 3,206 1,499,561 18,435 14,655 233 12/29 19,232,843 334,029 218,377 2,973 1,258,540 15,460 12,493 186 12/22 17,974,303 318,569 205,884 2,787 1,656,411 18,537 16,472 239 12/15 16,317,892 300,032 189,412 2,548 1,494,763 17,247 18,825 229 12/08 14,823,129 282,785 170,587 2,319 1,375,502 15,483 18,418 175 12/01 13,447,627 267,302 152,169 2,144 1,114,175 10,286 15,942 121 11/24 12,333,452 257,016 136,227 2,023 1,197,199 10,784 14,130 106 11/17 11,136,253 246,232 122,097 1,917 1,099,790 8,501 11,115 65 11/10 10,036,463 237,731 110,982 1,852 767,645 6,838 8,868 68 11/03 9,268,818 230,893 102,114 1,784 588,207 5,809 5,936 35 10/27 8,680,611 225,084 96,178 1,749 492,026 5,585 5,238 (10) 10/20 8,188,585 219,499 90,940 1,759 401,037 5,053 4,501 48 10/13 7,787,548 214,446 86,439 1,711 351,270 4,886 3,910 48 10/06 7,436,278 209,560 82,529 1,663 306,965 4,962 3,232 36 09/29 7,129,313 204,598 79,297 1,627 303,616 5,136 3,058 54 09/22 6,825,697 199,462 76,239 1,573 288,070 5,370 2,196 82 09/15 6,537,627 194,092 72,043 1,491 250,265 5,404 1,825 65 09/08 6,287,362 188,688 72,218 1,426 282,919 5,638 2,734 92 09/01 6,004,443 183,050 69,484 1,334 251,790 5,291 3,237 104 08/25 5,752,653 177,759 66,247 1,230 330,411 7,889 4,076 125 08/18 5,422,242 169,870 62,171 1,105 358,071 7,463 4,973 114 08/11 5,064,171 162,407 57,198 991 365,353 7,203 5,776 117 08/04 4,698,818 155,204 51,422 874 418,683 7,532 7,367 109 07/28 4,280,135 147,672 44,055 764 460,996 7,042 7,130 91 07/21 3,819,139 140,630 36,195 674 463,682 5,395 8,181 57 07/14 3,355,457 135,235 28,744 617 422,861 5,102 5,607 57 07/07 2,932,596 130,133 23,137 560 351,367 3,394 5,006 24 06/30 2,581,229 126,739 18,131 536 278,941 6,406 4,367 26 06/23 2,302,288 120,333 13,764 510

At the end of last summer, I wrote about how Australia was dealing with the pandemic through travel restrictions. My best friend from college had retired from IT to follow his dream of working in aviation. His new career was just starting to take off and then the virus hit.

Australia practically shut down its travel industry. It limited the number of people coming into the country each week and they were all required to quarantine in a hotel for two weeks. At their expense; the government gives you a bill at the end of your stay. And like on Priceline (Is that still a thing?), you don't get to choose where you quarantine. Not following the quarantine rules is a criminal offense and you may be subject to a fine or imprisonment. (Note that these are the rules for New South Wales. Other states may have different rules. https://www.health.nsw.gov.au/Infectious/factsheets/Pages/hotel-quarantine.aspx)

A few months ago, Howard Stern talked about his friend who went to Australia for a family emergency. He had to quarantine at a hotel for two weeks. When the fire alarm went off, he left his room to evacuate. The guard in the hallway told him to go back into his room and await further instructions. The situation did not require leaving the building, but I suppose some arrangement was in place to keep the people in quarantine separated if it did.

Phil Keoghan is the host of The Amazing Race and Tough As Nails and a New Zealand native. He returned home about a month ago. New Zealand also has a 14-day quarantine rule. He posted a photo of the sunset on his last night of quarantine in Christchurch.

I don't know how effective the travel quarantine is in decreasing the spread of the virus, but both New Zealand (0.5 cases per 1000) and Australia (1.1 cases per 1000) have a much lower number of cases per capita than the U.S. (76.7 cases per 1000). I was glad to see that international travelers were going to be required to quarantine upon arrival under the new travel restrictions announced January 25.

I was disappointed though that I couldn't find any information about how the quarantine was going to be achieved and enforced. Are the passengers going to be taken straight from the international arrivals hall to a quarantine hotel? Are passengers just going to be requested to self-quarantine? The After You Travel Internationally page on the CDC site hasn't been updated since January 4. I suppose they're still working out the details. They could have just announced a voluntary self-quarantine, but they didn't, so I think that there will be a formal quarantine.

The Biden Administration has done more to combat the virus in its first seven days than the Trump Administration did in its last seven weeks, maybe even seven months.

Let me know if there's anything done in the past week that couldn't have been done in the past month.