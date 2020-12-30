Gaming Guru

<a href='http://ad.casinocity.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=aae8c64d&cb=0.93598038878' target='_blank'><img src='http://ad.casinocity.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=0.93598038878&n=aae8c64d' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Have you ever been fooled by the Cash Out-Fake Out?

There's someone's playing a machine and, for whatever reason, you really wish they weren't. Maybe you want to play that machine. Maybe they have a behavior that annoys you.

I can't think of anything a slot player has done that annoyed me, but there are some things video poker players have done that I have found irksome.

Hitting Bet Max instead of Deal, for instance. Dee-dee-dee-dee-dee. Dee-dee-dee-dee-dee. Dee-dee-dee-dee-dee.

Hitting Bet Max is not as bad as hitting Bet One repeatedly. Bet Max at least has a consistent cadence. You're at the mercy of the player's sense of rhythm with Bet One. And you never know when the phrase will stop.

Dee-dee pause dee-dee-dee. Dee pause dee-dee pause dee-dee. Dee pause dee. Dee-dee. Dee-dee-dee.

So, you're hoping that someone will stop playing a machine. They cash out. You think that you'll finally be able to get on that machine or that they're going to take their annoying behaviors to vex someone else.

Happiness is imminent -- But no. They don't take the ticket and leave the machine. They take the ticket and feed it right back into the machine. Sometimes they even pull our their cards and put them right back in again.

The fakers aren't leaving. They might even still be playing their machines after you leave.

That's the Original Recipe version of the Cash Out-Fake Out. There's an Extra Crispy version that requires a confederate.

In the Extra Crispy version, after one person cashes out, they redeem the ticket for cash, and then return to feed the cash back into the machine. The other person holds their machine while they're uselessly converting to the ticket to cash.

I've learned who are the Cash Out-Fakers among the regulars at the casinos I visit, so I'm no longer surprised when they stay at their machines after cashing out. I know they're not done until that cash out, pull their cards, and get up.

In case you're concerned about how I deal with the annoying video poker behaviors I described earlier, the dee-dee-dee from the Bet Maxers and the Bet Oners disappears into the background noise in the casino for me after I utter an initial "Ugh". (How accommodating of me!)

Here are the latest figures from https://www.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#cases.

Totals Weekly Increases US NV US NV Date Cases Deaths Cases Deaths Cases Deaths Cases Deaths 12/29 19,232,843 334,029 218,377 2,973 1,258,540 15,460 12,493 186 12/22 17,974,303 318,569 205,884 2,787 1,656,411 18,537 16,472 239 12/15 16,317,892 300,032 189,412 2,548 1,494,763 17,247 18,825 229 12/08 14,823,129 282,785 170,587 2,319 1,375,502 15,483 18,418 175 12/01 13,447,627 267,302 152,169 2,144 1,114,175 10,286 15,942 121 11/24 12,333,452 257,016 136,227 2,023 1,197,199 10,784 14,130 106 11/17 11,136,253 246,232 122,097 1,917 1,099,790 8,501 11,115 65 11/10 10,036,463 237,731 110,982 1,852 767,645 6,838 8,868 68 11/03 9,268,818 230,893 102,114 1,784 588,207 5,809 5,936 35 10/27 8,680,611 225,084 96,178 1,749 492,026 5,585 5,238 (10) 10/20 8,188,585 219,499 90,940 1,759 401,037 5,053 4,501 48 10/13 7,787,548 214,446 86,439 1,711 351,270 4,886 3,910 48 10/06 7,436,278 209,560 82,529 1,663 306,965 4,962 3,232 36 09/29 7,129,313 204,598 79,297 1,627 303,616 5,136 3,058 54 09/22 6,825,697 199,462 76,239 1,573 288,070 5,370 2,196 82 09/15 6,537,627 194,092 72,043 1,491 250,265 5,404 1,825 65 09/08 6,287,362 188,688 72,218 1,426 282,919 5,638 2,734 92 09/01 6,004,443 183,050 69,484 1,334 251,790 5,291 3,237 104 08/25 5,752,653 177,759 66,247 1,230 330,411 7,889 4,076 125 08/18 5,422,242 169,870 62,171 1,105 358,071 7,463 4,973 114 08/11 5,064,171 162,407 57,198 991 365,353 7,203 5,776 117 08/04 4,698,818 155,204 51,422 874 418,683 7,532 7,367 109 07/28 4,280,135 147,672 44,055 764 460,996 7,042 7,130 91 07/21 3,819,139 140,630 36,195 674 463,682 5,395 8,181 57 07/14 3,355,457 135,235 28,744 617 422,861 5,102 5,607 57 07/07 2,932,596 130,133 23,137 560 351,367 3,394 5,006 24 06/30 2,581,229 126,739 18,131 536 278,941 6,406 4,367 26 06/23 2,302,288 120,333 13,764 510

Two big headlines as I write these comments. First, the first known case of the UK variant of the coronavirus was detected in Colorado.

Well, duh! Did you really think that the variant wouldn't get here? Viruses don't need passports.

I italicized "known" because the United States lags far behind other countries in the percentage of tests we genetically sequence: Australia (58.6%), New Zealand (48.6%), Britain (7.4%), Japan (4.6%), United States (0.3%). (U.S. ranks 43rd worldwide in sequencing to check for coronavirus variants like the one found in the U.K.) Most infectious disease experts said that the variant was already here when it was first discovered in the U.K. Our pathetic level of genomic sequencing just meant that it took us a long time to find what was already here.

The other headline is that we are far behind the goal to administer 20 million vaccinations by the end of the month. According to the vaccinations page on the CDC's Covid data tracker website, 11,445,175 doses have been distributed and only 2,127,143 doses have been administered. We won't even have shipped 20 million doses by the end of the year, let alone put them into arms.

States are responsible for administering the vaccine. The talking heads I've seen on TV have said that part of the problem is a lack of guidance from the Trump Administration.

"The logistics of the rollout have been largely left up to states to navigate." (Frustration over vaccine rollout builds, as new variant reported in U.S. for first time)

Take a look at this Operation Warp Speed graphic entitled Vaccine Distribution Process. There are no details after UPS and FedEx get the vaccines. Maybe there's another document that shows how vaccines go through UPS's and FedEx's networks and finally arrive at the actual locations where the vaccine is administered. Maybe there are documents that give best practices for running vaccination centers. The last mile is always the hardest part.

"They’ve clued us into their planning on how they plan to distribute the actual vaccine to the various states. But there is no detailed plan that we've seen, anyway, as to how you get the vaccine out of a container, into an injection syringe, into somebody's arm." (Joe Biden speech, December 4, 2020.)

Twenty million was an aggressive and optimistic goal, granted, but why did we get only one-tenth of the way there?

A few months ago I developed a system that determined when drug samples should be shipped to doctors based on the day(s) the doctors said they preferred to receive shipments. It was crucial to schedule the shipments to arrive on the proper day because the samples had to be kept cold -- not Pfizer vaccine cold, just Omaha Steaks cold. The samples were shipped next-day delivery.

The programmers were having difficulty programming the process. The process they were developing would start with a doctor's delivery days and try to find the first shipping date that would deliver on an allowed day.

I turned that around. Instead of starting with the delivery days and looking for a shipping day, I started with a shipping day and looked for requests that would accept deliveries on the next day. If today is Wednesday, the first available shipping day is Thursday. My process looked for outstanding requests that had Friday as a delivery day. Very simple and straightforward.

Looking at the weekly increases in the data above, we can see the surge in the number of new cases two to three weeks after Thanksgiving. The Christmas surge is not far off.

While cases are surging and vaccinations are far below the goal, Trump is golfing (How many times has President Donald Trump played golf while in office?) and Pence is skiing (Mike Pence slammed for ‘breaking his Covid team’s travel rules’ on ski trip ‘as millions lose unemployment benefits).

There may not be much Trump and Pence can personally do at this time. They're not going to load containers on jets.

In a similar situation, though, Condoleezza Rice eventually regretted going to see Spamalot while Hurricane Katrina was devastating New Orleans and then shopping for shoes at Ferragamo the day after (Condoleezza Rice Shops for Shoes).

It's a fiddling while Rome burns kind of thing.