Gaming Guru

<a href='http://ad.casinocity.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=aae8c64d&cb=0.344134680118' target='_blank'><img src='http://ad.casinocity.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=43&cb=0.344134680118&n=aae8c64d' border='0' alt='' /></a>

I've needed a new cell phone for a year or so now. Well, I don't actually need a new phone. I need a new battery for my five-year old Samsung Galaxy S6. There's an authorized Samsung repair facility two blocks from my regular Starbucks (nearby, that is) that can do the replacement.

I think Samsung prefers that you buy a new phone rather than replace the battery. The battery is technically "non-removable". The procedure for replacing the battery is online and involves disassembling much of the phone. It's definitely not a procedure I would try without guidance. I don't even like taking apart my key fob to replace its battery. Furthermore, the procedure looks like one that could easily go wrong even with experience.

In Samsung's defense, it's probably impossible to put so much into so small a package and have an easily replaceable battery.

I've been looking for a deal on a new phone the past year or so, but all the good deals from T-Mobile were BOGO. Or, rather, BOALGO -- buy one, add a line, get one free. I don't need two lines or two phones.

Maybe I could save some money by trading in my old phone. Cell phones lose value faster than cars. My model wasn't even listed on the eligible trade-ins list.

Samsung sent me an email with a good offer on a new Galaxy S21 5G, so I checked T-Mobile to see if it had a deal too. I was really excited to see that it had a deal that didn't require activating another line and, as an added bonus, my old phone was on the trade-in list. Granted, it was in the lowest tier, but I was happy to get $200 for trading it in.

I went through all the pages to select my new phone and indicate I was trading in my old one. When I finally got to the checkout page, it said that I was getting an $8 credit for my old phone.

What happened to $200? I went back to the page with the details on trading in your old phone. The heading on the section with my phone did not say "Save $200". The heading was "Save up to $200".

Drat. Tripped up by "up to" again.

I say "again" because this isn't the first time I've seen the bucks and missed the disclaimer. I've gone through the process of specifying my trade-in expecting to get the dollars in the heading only to be offered an amount that isn't even enough free play to get me to go to a casino. An amount that is so low that it's not worth the effort to box up my old phone.

At least one of the phones listed in my tier has a trade-in value of $200. Maybe only one, but at least one. Just not the one I have.

I'm really disappointed in myself that I got caught by "up to". How many times have I seen signs in casinos saying that machines pay "up to 99%"? I never miss the "up to" on those signs. And I know that in the group of machines to which the sign applies, at least one of them pays back the amount on the sign. Maybe only one, but at least one.

Here are the latest figures from https://www.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#cases.

Totals Weekly Increases US NV US NV Date Cases Deaths Cases Deaths Cases Deaths Cases Deaths 02/02 26,160,210 441,831 279,146 4,278 1,007,777 22,004 7,249 249 01/26 25,152,433 419,827 271,897 4,029 1,312,565 23,385 10,324 250 01/19 23,839,868 396,442 261,573 3,779 1,317,119 21,318 11,324 279 01/12 22,522,749 375,124 250,249 3,500 1,790,345 22,660 17,217 294 01/05 20,732,404 352,464 233,032 3,206 1,499,561 18,435 14,655 233 12/29 19,232,843 334,029 218,377 2,973 1,258,540 15,460 12,493 186 12/22 17,974,303 318,569 205,884 2,787 1,656,411 18,537 16,472 239 12/15 16,317,892 300,032 189,412 2,548 1,494,763 17,247 18,825 229 12/08 14,823,129 282,785 170,587 2,319 1,375,502 15,483 18,418 175 12/01 13,447,627 267,302 152,169 2,144 1,114,175 10,286 15,942 121 11/24 12,333,452 257,016 136,227 2,023 1,197,199 10,784 14,130 106 11/17 11,136,253 246,232 122,097 1,917 1,099,790 8,501 11,115 65 11/10 10,036,463 237,731 110,982 1,852 767,645 6,838 8,868 68 11/03 9,268,818 230,893 102,114 1,784 588,207 5,809 5,936 35 10/27 8,680,611 225,084 96,178 1,749 492,026 5,585 5,238 (10) 10/20 8,188,585 219,499 90,940 1,759 401,037 5,053 4,501 48 10/13 7,787,548 214,446 86,439 1,711 351,270 4,886 3,910 48 10/06 7,436,278 209,560 82,529 1,663 306,965 4,962 3,232 36 09/29 7,129,313 204,598 79,297 1,627 303,616 5,136 3,058 54 09/22 6,825,697 199,462 76,239 1,573 288,070 5,370 2,196 82 09/15 6,537,627 194,092 72,043 1,491 250,265 5,404 1,825 65 09/08 6,287,362 188,688 72,218 1,426 282,919 5,638 2,734 92 09/01 6,004,443 183,050 69,484 1,334 251,790 5,291 3,237 104 08/25 5,752,653 177,759 66,247 1,230 330,411 7,889 4,076 125 08/18 5,422,242 169,870 62,171 1,105 358,071 7,463 4,973 114 08/11 5,064,171 162,407 57,198 991 365,353 7,203 5,776 117 08/04 4,698,818 155,204 51,422 874 418,683 7,532 7,367 109 07/28 4,280,135 147,672 44,055 764 460,996 7,042 7,130 91 07/21 3,819,139 140,630 36,195 674 463,682 5,395 8,181 57 07/14 3,355,457 135,235 28,744 617 422,861 5,102 5,607 57 07/07 2,932,596 130,133 23,137 560 351,367 3,394 5,006 24 06/30 2,581,229 126,739 18,131 536 278,941 6,406 4,367 26 06/23 2,302,288 120,333 13,764 510

Last week I wrote about how Australia and New Zealand quarantine international travelers for 14 days when they arrive in their countries. I was pleased to hear in last week's announcement about new travel rules that President Biden directed that federal agencies require international travelers to quarantine upon arrival in the U.S. I wasn't pleased that I couldn't find any details about how the quarantine requirement was going to be carried out and enforced.

The CDC updated the After You Travel page on its website today (02/02/21). The quarantine requirement will be strictly enforced with bold type ("...stay home and self-quarantine..."). No one would dare defy bold type.

I've read that the name Operation Warp Speed has been retired. It never made sense to me to name a project after something (faster than light travel) that is impossible (theoretically, at least, and certainly with today's technologies).