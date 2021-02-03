CasinoCityTimes.com

Gurus
News
Newsletter
Author Home Author Archives Author Books Search Articles Subscribe
Stay informed with the
NEW Casino City Times newsletter!
Newsletter Signup
Stay informed with the
NEW Casino City Times newsletter!
Recent Articles
Best of John Robison

Gaming Guru

author's picture
 

Ask the Slot Expert: Tripped up by "up to"

3 February 2021

By John Robison, Slot Expert™

I've needed a new cell phone for a year or so now. Well, I don't actually need a new phone. I need a new battery for my five-year old Samsung Galaxy S6. There's an authorized Samsung repair facility two blocks from my regular Starbucks (nearby, that is) that can do the replacement.

I think Samsung prefers that you buy a new phone rather than replace the battery. The battery is technically "non-removable". The procedure for replacing the battery is online and involves disassembling much of the phone. It's definitely not a procedure I would try without guidance. I don't even like taking apart my key fob to replace its battery. Furthermore, the procedure looks like one that could easily go wrong even with experience.

In Samsung's defense, it's probably impossible to put so much into so small a package and have an easily replaceable battery.

I've been looking for a deal on a new phone the past year or so, but all the good deals from T-Mobile were BOGO. Or, rather, BOALGO -- buy one, add a line, get one free. I don't need two lines or two phones.

Maybe I could save some money by trading in my old phone. Cell phones lose value faster than cars. My model wasn't even listed on the eligible trade-ins list.

Samsung sent me an email with a good offer on a new Galaxy S21 5G, so I checked T-Mobile to see if it had a deal too. I was really excited to see that it had a deal that didn't require activating another line and, as an added bonus, my old phone was on the trade-in list. Granted, it was in the lowest tier, but I was happy to get $200 for trading it in.

I went through all the pages to select my new phone and indicate I was trading in my old one. When I finally got to the checkout page, it said that I was getting an $8 credit for my old phone.

What happened to $200? I went back to the page with the details on trading in your old phone. The heading on the section with my phone did not say "Save $200". The heading was "Save up to $200".

Drat. Tripped up by "up to" again.

I say "again" because this isn't the first time I've seen the bucks and missed the disclaimer. I've gone through the process of specifying my trade-in expecting to get the dollars in the heading only to be offered an amount that isn't even enough free play to get me to go to a casino. An amount that is so low that it's not worth the effort to box up my old phone.

At least one of the phones listed in my tier has a trade-in value of $200. Maybe only one, but at least one. Just not the one I have.

I'm really disappointed in myself that I got caught by "up to". How many times have I seen signs in casinos saying that machines pay "up to 99%"? I never miss the "up to" on those signs. And I know that in the group of machines to which the sign applies, at least one of them pays back the amount on the sign. Maybe only one, but at least one.

Here are the latest figures from https://www.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#cases.

Totals Weekly Increases
US NV US NV
Date Cases Deaths Cases Deaths Cases Deaths Cases Deaths
 02/02   26,160,210   441,831   279,146   4,278   1,007,777   22,004   7,249   249 
 01/26   25,152,433   419,827   271,897   4,029   1,312,565   23,385   10,324   250 
 01/19   23,839,868   396,442   261,573   3,779   1,317,119   21,318   11,324   279 
 01/12   22,522,749   375,124   250,249   3,500   1,790,345   22,660   17,217   294 
 01/05    20,732,404   352,464   233,032   3,206   1,499,561   18,435   14,655   233 
 12/29   19,232,843   334,029   218,377   2,973   1,258,540   15,460   12,493   186 
 12/22   17,974,303   318,569   205,884   2,787   1,656,411   18,537   16,472   239 
 12/15   16,317,892   300,032   189,412   2,548   1,494,763   17,247   18,825   229 
 12/08   14,823,129   282,785   170,587   2,319   1,375,502   15,483   18,418   175 
 12/01   13,447,627   267,302   152,169   2,144   1,114,175   10,286   15,942   121 
 11/24   12,333,452   257,016   136,227   2,023   1,197,199   10,784   14,130   106 
 11/17   11,136,253   246,232   122,097   1,917   1,099,790   8,501   11,115   65 
 11/10   10,036,463   237,731   110,982   1,852   767,645   6,838   8,868   68 
 11/03   9,268,818   230,893   102,114   1,784   588,207   5,809   5,936   35 
 10/27   8,680,611   225,084   96,178   1,749   492,026   5,585   5,238   (10) 
 10/20   8,188,585   219,499   90,940   1,759   401,037   5,053   4,501   48 
 10/13   7,787,548   214,446   86,439   1,711   351,270   4,886   3,910   48 
 10/06   7,436,278   209,560   82,529   1,663   306,965   4,962   3,232   36 
 09/29   7,129,313   204,598   79,297   1,627   303,616   5,136   3,058   54 
 09/22   6,825,697   199,462   76,239   1,573   288,070   5,370   2,196   82 
 09/15   6,537,627   194,092   72,043   1,491   250,265   5,404   1,825   65 
 09/08   6,287,362   188,688   72,218   1,426   282,919   5,638   2,734   92 
 09/01   6,004,443   183,050   69,484   1,334   251,790   5,291   3,237   104 
 08/25   5,752,653   177,759   66,247   1,230   330,411   7,889   4,076   125 
 08/18   5,422,242   169,870   62,171   1,105   358,071   7,463   4,973   114 
 08/11   5,064,171   162,407   57,198   991   365,353   7,203   5,776   117 
 08/04   4,698,818   155,204   51,422   874   418,683   7,532   7,367   109 
 07/28   4,280,135   147,672   44,055   764   460,996   7,042   7,130   91 
 07/21   3,819,139  140,630  36,195  674  463,682  5,395  8,181  57 
 07/14   3,355,457   135,235   28,744   617   422,861   5,102   5,607   57 
 07/07   2,932,596   130,133   23,137   560   351,367   3,394   5,006   24 
 06/30   2,581,229   126,739   18,131   536   278,941   6,406   4,367   26 
 06/23   2,302,288   120,333   13,764   510 

Last week I wrote about how Australia and New Zealand quarantine international travelers for 14 days when they arrive in their countries. I was pleased to hear in last week's announcement about new travel rules that President Biden directed that federal agencies require international travelers to quarantine upon arrival in the U.S. I wasn't pleased that I couldn't find any details about how the quarantine requirement was going to be carried out and enforced.

The CDC updated the After You Travel page on its website today (02/02/21). The quarantine requirement will be strictly enforced with bold type ("...stay home and self-quarantine..."). No one would dare defy bold type.

I've read that the name Operation Warp Speed has been retired. It never made sense to me to name a project after something (faster than light travel) that is impossible (theoretically, at least, and certainly with today's technologies).

Send your slot and video poker questions to John Robison, Slot Expert™, at slotexpert@slotexpert.com. Because of the volume of mail I receive, I regret that I can't reply to every question.

Copyright © John Robison. Slot Expert and Ask the Slot Expert are trademarks of John Robison.

John Robison
John Robison is an expert on slot machines and how to play them. John is a slot and video poker columnist and has written for many of gaming’s leading publications. He holds a master's degree in computer science from the prestigious Stevens Institute of Technology.

You may hear John give his slot and video poker tips live on The Good Times Show, hosted by Rudi Schiffer and Mike Schiffer, which is broadcast from Memphis on KXIQ 1180AM Friday afternoon from from 2PM to 5PM Central Time. John is on the show from 4:30 to 5. You can listen to archives of the show on the web anytime.

Books by John Robison:

The Slot Expert's Guide to Playing Slots
John Robison
John Robison is an expert on slot machines and how to play them. John is a slot and video poker columnist and has written for many of gaming’s leading publications. He holds a master's degree in computer science from the prestigious Stevens Institute of Technology.

You may hear John give his slot and video poker tips live on The Good Times Show, hosted by Rudi Schiffer and Mike Schiffer, which is broadcast from Memphis on KXIQ 1180AM Friday afternoon from from 2PM to 5PM Central Time. John is on the show from 4:30 to 5. You can listen to archives of the show on the web anytime.

Books by John Robison:

The Slot Expert's Guide to Playing Slots